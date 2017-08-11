Suspect in double slaying to be returned to Kansas

— A man suspected in the slayings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter is being returned to Kansas after waiving extradition in Texas, where he was arrested.

Harvey County Undersheriff Shawn Chapman says a team of investigators from that department were bringing the suspect back to Kansas on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether he’s been charged with the killings.

Authorities say 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by Runyon’s ex-boyfriend in bedrooms in the victims’ duplex. Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother had been strangled.

Police said the suspect was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor, Texas, where he allegedly was found driving Runyon’s vehicle.

