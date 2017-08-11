Lawrence man charged with 12 felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting girl for more than 6 years

A Lawrence man has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl for the past six and a half years, starting when the girl was 10, according to criminal charges filed this week in Douglas County District Court.

Andrew L. Tribble, 39, was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance on Thursday, according to jail and court records.

Tribble is charged with rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties, and criminal sodomy — 12 felony counts in all — against the same child victim, according to the charges. According to the charges, he allegedly had sex with and otherwise molested the girl beginning in 2011 when she was 10 until the day before he was arrested. The girl is now 16.

The court on Thursday appointed Mike Clarke as Tribble’s defense attorney and set the defendant’s bond at $300,000, according to court records.

Tribble remained in jail Friday, according to jail records.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has declined to release a booking photo of Tribble.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

