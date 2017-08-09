KU announces new interim vice chancellor for public affairs

The University of Kansas will soon have a new interim vice chancellor for public affairs. Reggie Robinson, director of KU’s School of Public Affairs and Administration, will assume his new role effective Aug. 14, KU announced earlier this week.

Robinson, a KU alumnus, has led the School of Public Affairs and Administration since 2014. He previously served as a law professor and director of the Center for Law and Government at Washburn University. From 2002 to 2010, Robinson served as president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, and in the 1990s, worked at senior levels in the U.S. Department of Justice, including an initial stint as a White House fellow assigned as a special assistant to Attorney General Janet Reno.

Before his appointment to the Board of Regents, Robinson served as chief of staff to KU Chancellor Robert Hemenway and as a visiting associate professor in the KU School of Law. He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from KU, and was an intern for Sen. Bob Dole in 1978, according to the announcement from KU Chancellor Douglas Girod. Robinson also served for years as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army before attending law school.

“Reggie’s background in higher education policy and public affairs makes him a tremendous asset and an ideal fit for this position,” Girod said in the announcement. “His experience enables him to immediately help us elevate KU’s national stature, attract the best students and researchers, enhance our status in the Association of American Universities, and improve in every aspect of our mission.”

As vice chancellor for public affairs, Robinson will oversee communications, outreach and government relations for KU. In this role, he will be tasked with carrying out a strategic communications agenda that furthers the university's reputation locally, in the state of Kansas, nationally and across the globe.

Robinson will be filling the position that was left vacant by Tim Caboni, who began his new job as president of Western Kentucky University on July 1.

