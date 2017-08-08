Man killed in officer-involved shooting in north Wichita

Wichita — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a man by a Wichita police officer.

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay says the 29-year-old man was shot Monday after officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Ramsay says the suspect had a knife and was holding his 42-year-old girlfriend against her will when officers arrived at the home.

The chief says four officers entered the home after hearing the woman scream. One officer believed the woman was being stabbed and fired one round.

The woman was treated at the scene. Two women and four children inside the home were not injured.

The officer who fired the shot is an 18-year veteran of the force.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.