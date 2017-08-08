KU hospital once again tops U.S. News rankings as best hospital in state

For the sixth year in a row, the University of Kansas hospital has been named the top medical facility in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

KU hospital also took home the “Best Hospital in Kansas City” designation in the 2017-2018 rankings released earlier this week. The hospital has nabbed that honor for eight consecutive years now, KU hospital announced.

Bob Page, president and CEO of the KU Health System, said the newest rankings would only bolster KU hospital’s consistently strong resume.

“You start to build a resume that tells different audiences different things,” Page said. “It tells potential employees what a great place it is to work, it tells patients in the community that you don’t have to leave the community to get your health care, and it tells folks that we are one of the best in the country.”

KU hospital has appeared in U.S. News and World Report’s national Top 50 rankings of medical specialties for 11 consecutive years, the hospital said. This year’s rankings named KU hospital as a top-50 facility across eight categories, among them urology, geriatrics and cancer care.

More than 4,500 hospitals are evaluated for the rankings, with only 146 ultimately earning at least one ranking. The data-driven rankings are compiled through a combination of performance measures and physician surveys.

KU hospital’s appearances on the 2017-2018 rankings include:

• Cancer, at no. 25. KU hospital’s cancer care has made the list for seven consecutive years.

• Cardiology and Heart Surgery, at no. 36. This year marks KU hospital’s 11th year in a row earning a designation in the cardiology and heart surgery category.

• Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, at no. 34. KU hospital has made the list for seven years in a row.

• Geriatrics, at no. 18. This is the seventh time KU hospital's geriatrics care have made the list.

• Nephrology (kidney), at no. 46. This is the sixth consecutive year KU hospital has landed on the nephrology list.

• Neurology and Neurosurgery, at no. 26. The specialty has earned KU hospital mentions on the list for six consecutive years.

• Pulmonology, at no. 32. KU hospital has pulled rankings in this category for eight years in a row.



• Urology, at no. 17. This is the sixth time KU hospital's urology department has appeared on the list.

