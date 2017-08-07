Officials certify results of Douglas County primary

The results of Lawrence City Commission primary election are now official.

The top six candidates will complete for three open commission seats in the general election Nov. 7. Incumbent Lisa Larsen led by a wide margin, finishing with 3,743 votes.

Also qualifying for the November general election were incumbent Matthew Herbert with 2,904 votes; Dustin Stumblingbear with 2,798 votes; Jennifer Ananda with 2,572 votes; Mike Anderson with 1,695 votes; and Bassem Chahine with 1,342 votes.

Ken Easthouse, with 777 votes, and Christian Lyche, with 289 votes, were eliminated from the race.

The three candidates moving on in the other Douglas County primary, for Position 6 on the Perry-Lecompton school board, were Nick Fergus, 43 votes; Stephanie Confer, 31 votes; and Brad Guess, 27 votes. Debra Walburn, with 8 votes, failed to qualify for the November general election.

The total number of ballots cast was 6,081, amounting to a voter turnout of 10.38 percent.

