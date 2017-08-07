Latest Douglas County court filings for Aug. 7, 2017

Marriages

Jamie L. Surmin, 31, Berryton, and Mark Ryan Velarde, 34, Berryton.

William Wayne Vonbargen, 25, Baldwin City, and Sara Elizabeth Beck, 24, Lansing.

Brian Nicholas Frew, Bristow, Va., and Jessica Lynne Krutty, 23, Houston, Texas.

Claire Fulmer, 24, Ozawkie, and Dana Sean LaBerge, 31, Topeka.

Aaron Douglass Pottorff, 37, Lawrence, and Shannah Leigh Warrick, 36, Lawrence.

Kevin J. Callahan, 28, Baldwin City, and Rachel Marie Barnes, 32, Unionville, Mo.

David Beckenhauer, 26, Lawrence, and Morgan Koelzer, 21, Lawrence.

Jeffrey E. Smith, 60, Lawrence, and Joyce Bradford, 63, Lawrence.

Jonathan David Waltho, 37, Lawrence, and Lyndsay Renee Bush, 36, Lawrence.

Mathew Stephen Lambeth, 37, Lawrence, and Tiffany Lynn Fabriz, 35, Lawrence.

Luay Nazzal, 31, Lawrence, and Sabrina Ray, 31, Lawrence.

Aleah Latoyia Henderson, 27, Lawrence, and Emmanuel Shrnard Carter, 29, Minden, La.

Max F. Garcia, 23, Lawrence, and Sierra Comstock, 21, Lawrence.

Judd Bradford Wenzel, 61, Lawrence, and Barbara Michelle Ferguson, 56, Manhattan.

David R. Messerly, 35, Lecompton, and Cheris Kallise Messerly, 33, Lecompton.

Trent D. Santee, 32, Lawrence, and Kiley Jordan Gilmore, 28, Lawrence.

Adam Mauck, 25, Lawrence, and Kellie Frazier, 26, Lawrence.

Divorces

Cheryl Sue Apel, Georgia, and Paul Encell Apel Jr.

Timothy J. Terfler, 48, Lawrence, and Christina J. Terfler, 45, Lawrence.

Caleb Loder, 40, Lawrence, and Rachel Loder, 39, Lawrence.

Risa V. Williams, 36, Lawrence, and Tim Shawn Williams, 35, Lawrence.

Mallory S. Heinz, 28, Topeka, and Robb David Heinz, 32, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Gerald Irwin Spurlock, 101 Ames St., Baldwin City.

Kelly Denise Jenkins, 3810 Crossgate Terrace, Lawrence.

Sharronda Launice Williams, 1600 Haskell Ave., Apt. 216, Lawrence.

Jeffrey James Cabay and Allison Christine Cabay, 318 Stratton Drive, Eudora.

Larry Steven Gillum, 918 E. 13th St., Lawrence.

Dayna Joann Lee, 2732 Rawhide Lane, Lawrence.

Danielle Christine Hein, 400 Wisconsin St., Apt. 6, Lawrence.

Michael Anthony Breen, 1600 Haskell Ave., No. 226, Lawrence.

Lee Ann French, 2411 Louisiana, No. L137, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Aug. 31, 2017

Scott T. Hall, 1270 North 222 Road, Baldwin City. Judgment: No amount.

