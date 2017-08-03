Today's news

Appeals court ruling requires Kobach to testify under oath

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Topeka.

Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP. Enlarge photo.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Topeka.

By Associated Press

August 3, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — A federal appeals court ruling will force Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to answer questions under oath about plans to change U.S. election law.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied the Kansas Republican's request for an emergency stay of his deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kobach's office declined to comment on the decision.

Judges in Kansas found Kobach misled the court about the contents of a document he took into a November meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

The lower court fined Kobach $1,000 and ordered him to testify on Thursday.

The ACLU lawsuit challenges a Kansas election law requiring proof-of-citizenship documents.

Kobach is vice chairman of Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 52 minutes ago

Kobach is as crooked and illegitimate as Trump.

1

Larry Sturm 3 hours, 32 minutes ago

Put him jail for lying to the courts and the people of Kansas.

1

Richard Aronoff 3 hours, 7 minutes ago

When he testifies under oath, all he has to say is "I don't recall." You know.....the same way Loretta Lynch did when she testified before a congressional committee.

0

Sign in to comment

loading...