Retired KU distinguished professor of engineering dies

Sam Shanmugan, a distinguished professor emeritus of electrical engineering and computer sciences at the University of Kansas, has died.

Shanmugan, who taught at KU for 34 years before retiring in 2015, died Tuesday afternoon at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was 74. As of Wednesday morning, the cause of death was not yet known.

The longtime professor, along with his wife, Radha Shanmugan, came to the the United States from India in 1967, according to previous Journal-World reports. Shanmugan was the author of several books and academic papers during his lengthy tenure at KU, where his teaching subjects included wireless communications systems and simulation of communication techniques.

His many KU honors include a Higuchi Award for Research Contribution in 1990, the Henry E. Gould Award for Distinguished Service to Undergraduate Engineering in 1982 and being named a finalist for the H.O.P.E. teaching award in 1994.

