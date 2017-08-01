Incumbents lead the pack in Lawrence City Commission primary; Easthouse, Lyche eliminated

In the Tuesday primary election for the Lawrence City Commission, incumbents Lisa Larsen and Matthew Herbert easily earned the right to move on to the November general election.

Larsen led the field of eight all evening as votes were counted in the Douglas County Courthouse. With all precincts reporting, Larsen finished with 3,671 votes. Fellow incumbent Herbert was second with 2,843 votes.

Pulling ahead from the other challengers were Dustin Stumblingbear with 2,740 votes and Jennifer Ananda with 2,514 votes. Also qualifying for the November general election were Mike Anderson with 1,662 votes and Bassem Chahine with 1,305.

Eliminated from the City Commission race were Ken Easthouse with 759 votes and Christian Lyche with 277.

The three candidates moving on in the other primary contested in Douglas County for Position 6 on the Perry-Lecomption school board were Nick Fergus, 43 votes; Stephanie Confer, 31; and Brad Guess, 27. Debra Walburn, 8 votes, failed to qualify for the November general election.

Only 5,944 of the county’s 58,596 registered voters cast ballots in the primary for a 10.14 percent turnout.

Primary results are unofficial until a Monday canvass. Shew said two election changes the Kansas Legislature approved this year could lead to greater changes in the vote total than in past elections. Advance ballots turned in at polling sites Tuesday are to be counted after election day, and mailed ballots with a postmark of Tuesday will be counted if they arrive at the county clerk’s office by Friday, he said.

