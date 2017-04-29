Nebraska mayor calls for changes to Kansas burn rules

Topeka — A Nebraska mayor is pushing for changes in Kansas’ oversight of prairie and ranchland burning after smoke from the Flint Hills spurred health warnings in the state’s capital city.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler sent a letter Friday to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment pressing for action after sending an April 18 complaint.

Beutler’s original complaint came after smoke from controlled burns in March and April in eastern Kansas traveled downwind to Lincoln, Neb., prompting schools to cancel outdoor activities. He cited air quality warnings from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department and multiple days in which the area’s air quality index was unhealthy by Environmental Protection Agency standards.

John Mitchell, director for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s environmental division, told Beutler in a letter sent Monday that the department would review its voluntary plan that says when farmers should burn.

But Lincoln officials are seeking a less-concentrated burning season, not just an annual review of the plan. Beutler’s chief of staff Rick Hoppe said Kansas may need to look at enforcing its plan that encourages farmers to spread out the burn season and avoid lighting their fields when it could have adverse health effects on surrounding areas.

“The plan needs to be designed in such a way that it protects the health of people, and it is not accomplishing that at this point,” said Scott Holmes, manager of the environmental health division of the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

Craig Volland, chair of the air quality committee for the Sierra Club’s Kansas chapter, said he thought some ranchers were burning more frequently than they needed to. He said that it creates more smoke and eliminates habitats for other grassland species.

But some ranchers maintain that spring burning is essential for their land and livestock and helps sprout nutritious green grass for cattle grazing in the hills.

“We do an awful lot of things to try to not create problems for anybody else,” said farmer and state Rep. Larry Hibbard.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesman Matt Keith said Kansas stakeholders would review the plan again this year. He and Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McManus said the states’ departments were communicating regularly.

