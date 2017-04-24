Latest Douglas County court filings for April 24, 2017

Marriages

John Varberg, 59, Lawrence, and Christina Ryan, 58, Lawrence.

Jacob Rodney McCleary, 31, Lawrence, and Leslie Ann Inman, 28, Lawrence.

Gavin Lathe Swearngin, 23, Lawrence, and Sierra Nicole Morgison, 23, Lawrence.

Adam J. Madl, 31, Lawrence, and Kelsey M. Slater, 25, Lawrence.

Melissa Lynn Emery, 26, Lawrence, and James Thomas Newell, 34, Baldwin City.

Zachary Scott Je Brumbaugh, 48, Grantville, and Janel Ellen Hurd, 39, Perry.

Havyn R. D. Russell, 18, Lawrence, and Isabel M. Salazar, 19, Lawrence.

Jazmine Marie Masarik, 24, Shawnee, and Tanner Scott Williams, 24, Shawnee.

Kyle Young, 30, Lawrence, and Halee N. Morrison, 27, Lawrence.

Gabriel Renee Ridinger, 23, Lawrence, and Giles Sharky Garcia, 23, Lawrence.

Thomas Henry Rinehart, 82, Olathe, and Ruth Anne Finet, 56, Lake Lotawana, Mo.

Zachary Tyler Sherman, 28, Lawrence, and Joshua Nemechek, 32, Lawrence.

Jonathan R. Duffendack, 29, Lawrence, and Sarah C. Allen, 29, Lawrence.

Brook Kenneth Partain, 30, Lawrence, and Amanda Louise Carroll, 32, Lawrence.

Nathaniel V. Williams, 26, Lawrence, and Allison Marie Bruner, 26, Lawrence.

Kensley A. Wilson, 30, Lawrence, and Marcus Williamson, 38, Lawrence.

Harold William Farnsworth, 51, Topeka, and Hillary Brooke Hayes, 25, Topeka.

Divorces

Babette Lynch, 50, Mineral, Va., and Dannie Clarence Lynch, 53, Lawrence.

Jessica Kramer, 35, Lawrence, and Jacob Andrew Kramer, 35, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Justian Dwayne Laushaw and Carmen Nicole Cooper, 1517 W. Ninth St., Lawrence.

Slade Christopher Welsch and Meghan Danielle Welsch, 2434 Surrey Drive, Lawrence.

William Edward Perkins and Jennifer Lynn Dixon-Perkins, 303 Elm, Lawrence.

Monica Ruiz, 1515 Willow Cove, Lawrence.

Richard Matthew Draskovich and Terry Lee Draskovich, 2349 Haversham Drive, Lawrence.

William Carol Pratt, Sr., 2500 W. Sixth St., Apt. 129, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures this week.

