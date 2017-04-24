Doritos provides helicopters for prom after cheesy request

Newton (ap) — Four Kansas teenagers arrived at prom in Doritos helicopters thanks to the cheesy way Shaedon Wedel asked his date to the dance.

The Kansas City Star reports Wedel asked his friend Carson Wittman’s 15-year-old sister, Carlie, to the prom in Newton because she dreamed of being Cinderella. Carlie Wittman has Down syndrome.

Wedel asked Wittman to the dance with a customized Doritos t-shirt, and tweets about it caught the company’s attention.

So Doritos provided two red helicopters for Saturday’s dance, and a Wisconsin couple sent Carlie Wittman a princess style gown.

Carson Wittman and his date also got to fly to the dance.

