Sexual exploitation of a child reported in Lawrence

Sexual exploitation of a child was reported to police Thursday in Lawrence.

The alleged crime, in which the offender was suspected of using computer equipment, reportedly occurred between April 13 and Thursday, according to a Lawrence police report requested and obtained by the Journal-World on Friday. The location of the offense was not indicated.

Police shared no additional information about the alleged crime.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrest on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office booking log corresponded with the reported crime.

The incident was one of two sex crimes reported to police on Thursday.

The other sex crime was reported to police earlier that day, according to the Lawrence police activity log. However, Lawrence police spokeswoman Kim Murphree said the police report for the second sex crime was not yet completed and declined to share any information.

