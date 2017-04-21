KU announces name of third candidate for dean of social welfare position

The University of Kansas has announced the name of the third of four finalists for dean of the School of Social Welfare.

Daphne Cain, associate professor and chair of the Department of Social Work at the University of Mississippi, will give a presentation at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Jayhawk Room at the Kansas Union, KU announced Friday.

Cain’s research specialties include disaster mental health, parenting interventions with high-risk and vulnerable families, religion/spirituality and social work practice and child-welfare training, according to KU.

Cain oversaw Mississippi’s development of the social welfare doctoral program and saw grants, peer-reviewed articles and conference presentations increase during her tenure. Previously she was at Louisiana State University from 2001 to 2014, including as interim director of the School of Social Work. She has worked in marriage and family therapy in private practice and agencies.

Cain received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Carolina State University, her master’s of social work from East Carolina University and her doctorate in social work from the University of Tennessee.

KU social welfare dean candidates are asked to present on the topic “The Social Work Profession in 2027 and the Role of Schools of Social Work in Preparing For It.” KU is naming candidates about two days before their respective visits. The final candidate’s presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. April 26 in the Centennial Room at the Union.

The first finalist, who presented April 13, was Michelle Mohr Carney, a professor and director of the School of Social Work at Arizona State University.

The second, who presented Monday, was Wesley Church, professor and director of the School of Social Work at Louisiana State University.

KU's School of Social Welfare dean position has been in flux since former dean Paul Smokowski announced his resignation in March 2016, following student diversity protests targeting him personally. Smokowski remains a professor at KU, and professor of social welfare Steve Kapp is the school’s interim dean.

