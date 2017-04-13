First finalist for KU dean of social welfare stresses transparency, attracting students

Creating a social welfare education that students find engaging and relevant was a theme during a presentation by the first of four finalists for dean of social welfare at the University of Kansas.

Michelle Mohr Carney, a professor and director of the School of Social Work at Arizona State University, gave a presentation Thursday at the Kansas Union. About 45 people attended.

Carney said community involvement and input were key to creating programs that make students want to enroll and that also are able to help the community and world outside of academia.

At Arizona State, Carney launched an online master’s of social welfare and was “astounded” by how quickly enrollment in it grew, she said. Based on community input and need, Arizona State also added several new certificate programs in areas including military, refugee resettlement and domestic violence.

In response to a question about a predicted shortage of social workers specializing in the elderly — anticipated as the country’s population ages in the coming decades — Carney said that’s an example of where schools of social welfare must generate excitement among students.

“That’s a critical area,” she said.

Hands-on experience with certain populations, such as in free clinics, is one way to plug students in, Carney said.

Creating a curriculum that’s innovative and that students believe will take them where they want to go is important, too, she said.

To help attract students and create social change, schools of social welfare must also do better at telling their story about the work they are doing, Carney said. Using new platforms — such as social media and TED-style talks — is important, she said.

“We’re doing it, but is it getting out into the popular media?” she said. “We publish it in peer-reviewed journals ... and it takes seven years to make it out to the community.”

As for leadership, Carney stressed the importance of openness and transparency. When it comes to creating the best culture within an organization — academic or social welfare agencies that she’s worked with — Carney said she strives to develop relationships and trust. She said she wants people to feel they can come to her if there’s a problem.

“Transparency’s at the top,” she said. “If I had to boil it all down, it all revolves around this notion of transparency.”

Carney also said complacency is not her style.

“If we’re doing really well, let’s figure out how to do something different or do it better,” she said.

At Arizona State, Carney has overseen the expansion of multiple degree offerings, increases in enrollment and the development of two new research centers. Previously she was at the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina. Carney also has consulted and conducted research for agencies and organizations, and has worked as a social worker or administrator at Midwest agencies.

Carney received her doctoral and bachelor’s degrees in social work from The Ohio State University and a master of science in social administration from Case Western Reserve University.

KU's School of Social Welfare dean position has been in flux since former dean Paul Smokowski announced his resignation in March 2016, following student diversity protests targeting him personally. Smokowski remains a professor at KU, and professor of social welfare Steve Kapp is the school’s interim dean.

Other presentations

Four School of Social Welfare dean candidates are being asked to present on the topic “The Social Work Profession in 2027 and the Role of Schools of Social Work in Preparing For It.”

Remaining candidates will be named about two days before their respective visits, according to KU. Presentations are planned for:

• Candidate 2, at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Centennial Room at the Union.

• Candidate 3, at 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the Jayhawk Room at the Union.

• Candidate 4, at 2:30 p.m. April 26 in the Centennial Room at the Union.

