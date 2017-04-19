Kansas regulators reject $12.2B Westar sale to Great Plains

— Kansas utility regulators Wednesday rejected a proposed $12.2 billion buyout of Topeka-based Westar Energy, saying the proposed purchase price offered by Great Plains Energy, the parent company of Kansas City Power and Light, was "simply too high."

In a 44-page order that was read aloud before a packed hearing room, the Kansas Corporation Commission said there was no credible evidence that the merger would have produced savings for customers, but instead would have weakened the combined company financially, reducing its credit rating to just above junk status.

Both companies had argued that the merger would result in substantial savings. But the KCC said in its order that those savings were "speculative" at best and that some of the savings could have come from the retirement of power plants in Kansas.

One of Westar's plants is the Lawrence Energy Center, a 530-megawatt coal-fired plant north of the city that employs 85 people, according to Westar.

KCP&L; spokesman Chuck Caisley said his company was disappointed by the decision, but that it had to review the full order before deciding on its next step, which could involve an appeal to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig said part of the merger agreement requires Westar to make a cash payment to Great Plains if the merger was rejected. She did not specify how much that payment would be.

The KCC order noted that of the 28 parties that provided testimony in the case, the only ones supporting the merger were the two companies.

"It was the right decision," said David Nickel, consumer counsel for the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board, an agency that represents consumers in utility cases before the KCC.

