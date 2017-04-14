Lawrence City Commission agenda set for April 18 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 04/04/17 and 04/11/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. 1718, Project No. UT1307 - Oread Storage Tank and Booster Pump Station Replacement Project and Project No. UT1310 - 19th and Kasold Booster Pump Station Replacement Project, to Crossland Heavy Contractors in the amount of $4,313,000, and authorize the City Manager to execute the contract. Authorize the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No.3 in the amount of $548,225, to the Engineering Services Agreement with HDR, Inc., for construction phase engineering services for Project No. UT1307 - Oread Storage Tank and Booster Pump Station Project and Supplemental Agreement No. 2, in the amount of $107,630, to the Engineering Services Agreement with HDR, Inc., for Project No. UT1310 – 19th and Kasold Booster Pump Station Replacement Project.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9346, which amends the Electrical Code (Chapter V, Article 4) to allow non-metallic cable as a wiring method for multi-family dwellings exceeding three stories in height; and to require increased fire protection by expanding the scope of branch wiring being protected with arc-fault circuit-interrupters.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9343, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way of the 300 block of west 7th Street on Saturday, April 29, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. in Watson Park for the Rockin’ Red Music Fest event.

b) Ordinance No. 9344, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in South Park and on Massachusetts Street between North Park and South Park Streets associated with the 2017 Art in the Park Event (rain date); provided the sale, possession and consumption are pursuant to City of Lawrence and State of Kansas law.

c) Ordinance No. 9345, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday September 30, 2017 on Massachusetts Street between North Park Street and South Park Street, from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for the Hot Rod Hullabaloo event.

d) Ordinance No. 9347, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, October 7, 2017, on E. 7th Street, from New York Street to the southern property line of Van Go (715 New Jersey Street), from 12:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., for the Dinner on the Curve event.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7197 authorizing the Mayor to execute an application for the 2017 Emergency Solutions Grant from the State of Kansas.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00173, for a fundraiser for LINK (Lawrence Interdenominational Nutrition Kitchen) featuring live music located at Bullwinkles, 1344 Tennessee, on April 27, 2017. Submitted by Sorrentino Investments LLC, property owner of record. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00181, for a Cinco de Mayo event located at 707 W. 23rd Street, on May 5, 2017. Submitted by Mi Ranchito, for Malls Investment Co LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve the following items related to Alvamar development:

a) Rezone (Z-17-00009) approximately 1.418 acres from RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District and PUD (Planned Unit Development) District to RM24-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development) District, located at 2021 Crossgate Drive. (1809 Birdie Way, Lot 1 Alvamar Inc. one Addition) Submitted by Paul Werner Architects for Eagle 1968 LC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9339, to rezone (Z-17-00009) approximately 1.418 acres from RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District and PUD (Planned Unit Development) District to RM24-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development) District, located at 2021 Crossgate Drive. (1809 Birdie Way, Lot 1 Alvamar Inc. one Addition) (PC item 1A; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

b) Rezone (Z-17-00011) approximately .558 acre from PUD (Planned Unit Development) District to RM24-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development) District, located at 2021 Crossgate Drive. (1575 Birdie Way, Lot 2 Alvamar Inc. one Addition) Submitted by Paul Werner Architects for Eagle 1968 LC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9340, to rezone (Z-17-00011) approximately .558 acre from PUD (Planned Unit Development) District to RM24-PD (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Planned Development) District, located at 2021 Crossgate Drive. (1575 Birdie Way, Lot 2 Alvamar Inc. one Addition) (PC item 1B; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

c) Revised Final Development Plan, FDP-17-00028, for Alvamar Lot 1, located at 1809 Birdie Way for the addition of an 8,200 SF multi-purpose building. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Eagle 1968 LC, property owner of record. (PC item 1C; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

d) Revised Final Development Plan, FDP-17-00029, for Alvamar Lot 2, located at 1575 Birdie Way for the relocation of the apartment clubhouse and pool area. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Alvamar Apartments LC, property owner of record. (PC item 1D; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

• Approve a Preliminary Development Plan, PDP-17-00008, for Mt. Blue Addition, Lot 1 and Mt. Blue Addition No. 2, Lot 9 to accommodate a gun range and retail store, located at 2350 Franklin Road. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects on behalf of Ace Self-Storage LLC, property owner of record. (PC item 3; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

• Approve a Text Amendment, TA-16-00388, to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Articles 4, 5, & 17, regarding Funeral and Interment Services as defined in Section 20-1729. The requested amendment would allow Columbariums as Accessory Uses to established Religious Assembly Institutions. Submitted by Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Initiated by City Commission on 9/20/16. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9341, for a Text Amendment (TA-16-00388) to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Articles 4, 5, & 17, regarding Funeral and Interment Services as defined in Section 20-1729. The requested amendment would allow Columbariums as Accessory Uses to established Religious Assembly Institutions. (PC Agenda Item 5; approved 10-0 on 3/15/17)

• Approve the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission Community Arts Grants as recommended by the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission.

• Approve change in the time for the May 9, 2017 City Commission meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a letter of support for the Lawrence Public Library, for a grant application to install a solar photovoltaic array on the roof of the library and to provide some educational displays about solar energy and sustainability.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a letter written by the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda to President Trump, urging the President to reconsider his actions to dismantle efforts to address climate change.

• Approve as signs of community interest, a request from the Lawrence Home Builders Association to display temporary directional signs on private property at various locations throughout the City to promote their Spring Parade of Homes event. The signs will be placed the morning of April 29, 2017, and removed no later than May 7, 2017.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Mortgage Subordination for Paul and Jean Ackerman, 2123 Marvonne Road.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider the following items related to the 12th & Oread Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Agreement:

a) Consider authorizing the Mayor to execute a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release in substantially the form of the attached agreement resolving the lawsuit, City of Lawrence, Kansas v. Thomas Fritzel, Oread Inn, LC, Oread Wholesale, LC, DFC Company of Lawrence, LC, and John Doe 1-12, Case No. 16-cv-02800

Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release, if appropriate.

b) Consider authorizing the Mayor to execute the First Amendment to the 12th & Oread Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Agreement, in substantially the form of the attached First Amendment.

Action: Authorize the Mayor execute the First Amendment to the 12th & Oread Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Agreement, if appropriate.

• Consider the following items related to Transit:



a) Receive presentation on the Transit Comprehensive Operations Analysis.

Action: Accept the study, if appropriate.

b) Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a Professional Services Agreement with a firm to conduct a Transit Center Location Analysis.

Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute the agreement, if appropriate.

• Consider funding request from the Lawrence Community Shelter. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider request to proceed with bidding and construction of the first two phases of the Eagle Bend Pro Shop Addition and authorize staff to negotiate a partnership agreement between the Kansas Golf Association and Eagle Bend Golf Course.

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

