District attorney files murder charge against woman accused of killing infant at a Eudora day care

After about six months of investigating, the Douglas County district attorney has filed a murder charge against a woman accused of killing a child at a Eudora day care last fall.

Carrody Buchhorn, 42, faces one count of first-degree murder. She is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail; however, the jail's online logs did not indicate on Friday afternoon when she had been arrested.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court, Buchhorn reportedly killed an infant - later identified as 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz - on Sept. 29, 2016.

Ortiz died as a result of either child abuse or child endangerment, the complaint states. However, additional information on what led to the child's death was not immediately available.

Because the case is now active in Douglas County District Court, Eudora Police Detective Daniel Flick declined to comment on Friday.

Police responded on Sept. 29, 2016, to Eudora's Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home, 1307 Chestnut Lane, where Ortiz was reportedly unresponsive.



Ortiz was driven by ambulance to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In November Flick said preliminary autopsy results led police to believe Ortiz's death was suspicious. The child had been injured, though the nature of his injuries remains unclear.

Since then, Frontier Forensics, of Kansas City, Kan., the organization that handles Douglas County's autopsies, has declined to release Ortiz's autopsy report, citing the ongoing case.

The day care was closed under an emergency order of suspension from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment about a week after Ortiz's death, according to online records. Justification for the suspension was listed only as "child care practices."

Months after the emergency suspension was ordered, the decision was finalized by the KDHE. Again, additional information was unavailable because department representatives declined to comment on the ongoing case.

Buchhorn is not listed as the day care's owner on the KDHE's website. Additional information regarding her relationship with the business was not immediately available.

Buchhorn does not have a criminal record in Douglas County. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, when she will be formally charged with murder, the district attorney's office said in a news release Friday. She is currently jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

