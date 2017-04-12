KU student elections suspended one day because of ‘technical difficulties’

Voting was supposed to open Wednesday morning for student elections at the University of Kansas, but the election has been pushed back a day.

Polling will now open at 6 a.m. Thursday and close at 4 p.m. Friday, the KU Elections Commission announced late Wednesday morning, citing “technical difficulties.”

Delays began earlier Wednesday morning, when the Commission reported there had been problems with students accessing ballots electronically but that paper ballots were available outside Wescoe Hall.

Now, according to a Commission memo shared online by current student body president Stephonn Alcorn: “All votes, paper or electronic, will be notified and asked to vote electronically when polls are open. Paper ballots will be made available for students with technical voting issues.”

The annual elections determine KU’s student body president, vice president and most Student Senate representatives for the coming school year.

Also on this year’s ballot is a referendum asking students whether they want to add a $50 per semester fee to fund a $45 million renovation of the Kansas Union.

