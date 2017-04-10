Latest Douglas County court filings for April 10, 2017

Marriages

Kevin Corcoran, 31, Lawrence, and Shanti Peruman, 30, Lawrence.

Jaime Ortiz, 50, Lawrence, and Keisy Garcia, 40, Lawrence.

Marie E. Byleen-Higley, 30, Lawrence, and John Matthias Weismiller, 19, Lawrence.

Lonnie Anton Anderson, 41, Lawrence, and Victoria Norine Anderson, 45, Lawrence.

Elmer A. Chinchilla, 32, Overland Park, and Angel Christine Rodriguez, 27, Overland Park.

Ryan Wayne LaForge, 33, Lawrence, and Desiree K. Outersky, 29, Lawrence.

Mathew Smith, 32, Lawrence, and Sasha Turner, 37, Lawrence.

James T. Shoup, 41, Lawrence, and Cecilia X. Lemus, 44, Lawrence.

LaToya Latrice Smith, 32, Lawrence, and Christian Dionte Dickerson, 28, Lawrence.

Sheri A. Longabach, 53, Lawrence, and Kennith Allen Teichmann, 56, Lawrence.

Divorces

Boyd Martin Lund, 48, Baldwin City, and Christy Lea Lund, 46, Baldwin City.

Jenan E. Amin-Pettengill, 27, Lawrence, and Nathan E. Pettengill, 47, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Mamadou Samb, 2450 W. 25th St., Apt. B17-3, Lawrence.

Vendela Souvanny, 2715 Ousdahl Road, Lawrence.

Dwane Matthew Jimerson Sr. and Vianna Ruth Jimerson, 1904 E. 25th Terr., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

April 27, 2017

Darcie Holthaus, 511 Kansas St., Lawrence. Judgment: $150,432.

May 4, 2017

Bonita Yoder, 829 Mississippi St., Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.