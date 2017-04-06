Two KU students win Goldwater scholarships for study in STEM fields

Two University of Kansas students have won Barry M. Goldwater Scholarships, considered the premier undergraduate awards for excellence in science, engineering and math.

In addition to the two winners, a third KU student earned an honorable mention in the scholarship competition, the university announced Thursday.

KU’s new Goldwater scholars are:

• Marilyn Barragan, a junior from Olathe majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. Her research has been in ecology and evolutionary biology, engineering and molecular bioscience labs.

A first-generation college student, Barragan said she was inspired to pursue studies in science by a TED Talk she saw in high school on how 3-D printing can help the medical field, according to KU. She plans to pursue a doctorate in stem cell and regenerative research, and she is interested in becoming a physician-scientist who helps patients while also conducting research.

“I hope to set an example for other Mexican-American or underrepresented students in STEM fields, as science is strengthened by individuals with diverse experiences coming together to solve problems,” Barragan said in KU’s news release.

• Eilish Gibson, a junior from Perry majoring in physics and classical antiquities. Her current research relates to the Compact Muon Solenoid experiment at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland, where she has traveled. She plans to pursue a career in particle physics research.

Gibson’s interest in physics started at age 10, and her interest in classical antiquities started after she started taking Latin classes in eighth grade, according to KU. She said she hopes deep knowledge in each field will help her understand the other more fully — classical literature training helps her write and communicate ideas in science, while science training helps her analyze arguments of ancient philosophers.

“This scholarship allows me a bit more freedom to think outside the box,” she said, in KU’s news release.

Earning an honorable mention was Emmaline Lorenzo, a junior from Leawood majoring in chemistry, with minors in math and philosophy.

To help encourage talented students in the STEM fields, Goldwater scholarships pay for undergraduate tuition, fees, books and room and board, up $7,500 annually.

With the addition of Barragan and Gibson, now 62 KU students have received Goldwater scholarships since they first were awarded in 1989, according to KU.

