Senate rejects ‘flat tax’ bill; still no plan to solve budget crisis

— The Kansas Senate on Thursday said no to a tax bill that Gov. Sam Brownback had said he would sign, leaving state lawmakers with no plan to address a looming $800 million revenue shortfall over the next two years.

By a vote of 3-37, the Senate rejected a bill that would have replaced the state's current two-tiered tax system with a single “flat” tax rate of 4.6 percent on all taxable income.

That would have meant a significant tax increase for middle-income wage earners who currently pay only 2.7 percent on all or most of their income — the first $15,000 for individuals, or $30,000 for married couples filing jointly.

It would have had a much smaller impact on upper-income wage earners who already pay the higher 4.6 percent rate on most of their income.

Tax filers at the very low end of the income scale, however, would have benefited because it raised the standard deduction to $6,300, more than double the current $3,000 standard deduction in Kansas.

But the bill also would have repealed one of Brownback’s signature tax cuts from 2012 that allows more than 330,000 business owners to pay no income tax at all. It also would have lowered the sales tax on food purchases by one cent per dollar.

Supporters of the bill said it would have made the tax system fairer and would have raised an additional $650 million over the next two years to fund government services.

Critics, however, said that was far short of the nearly $1 billion shortfall the state faces over that period, which doesn’t include additional money the state will need for a new school funding plan in response to a recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling that said current funding is inadequate and unconstitutional.

“This is Brownback and company, they’ve finally given up on the march to zero, so now it’s going to be the march to the flat tax,” said Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, the ranking Democrat on the Senate tax committee.

The bill also faced opposition from conservatives like Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, R-Shawnee, who oppose tax increases as a matter of principle.

“There are basically two different viewpoints up here, but we are battling for the people,” she said. “There is one group that believes in higher taxes, spending more of the people’s money and growing government. Then there is another viewpoint that says taxes need to be lower. There needs to be reductions in spending and government needs to be limited.”

Meanwhile, the House and Senate also have not yet agreed on how to close another $290 million revenue shortfall for the final three moths of the current fiscal year.

The Senate earlier passed what’s called a “rescission” bill that would have closed the gap by borrowing money from an idle funds account and delaying a payment into the state pension plan, but the House on Wednesday rejected that plan and sent the bill back to a conference committee.

Lawmakers have been stalled on a tax plan since Brownback vetoed a bill in February that both chambers had passed by large majorities. The House voted to override his veto, but the Senate came up three votes short in its override attempt.

