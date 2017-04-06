Newton man accused of sexually abusing two Douglas County children

A Newton man is accused of sexually abusing two minors in Douglas County.

Daelin Williams, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs. He faces two felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and one felony interference charge.

Williams is accused of persuading, enticing or coercing two 17-year-olds to engage in sex acts, according to a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court. The complaint indicates Williams was aware of the reported victims' ages.

The reported abuse took place on Jan. 29, 2017, according to the criminal complaint.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number connected to Williams' case indicates the crimes were reported on Feb. 23.

After the reported sex crimes took place Williams then gave false information to police in an effort to "influence, impede or obstruct" the investigation, the complaint says.

Williams is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Aside from his current case, Williams does not have a criminal history in Douglas County or the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If convicted of all three charges, Williams could face more than 23 years in prison.

