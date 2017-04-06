Indecent exposure reported on KU campus

Today's news

By Sara Shepherd

April 6, 2017

University of Kansas police are investigating a report of a man who exposed himself to a female student this week on campus.

The student reported that a man she didn’t know exposed himself to her, then began masturbating, about 3 p.m. Monday at Chalmers Hall, KU’s art and design building, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety.

No one has been arrested or charged with a crime, and the report remains under investigation, Anguiano said Thursday.

