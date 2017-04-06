Residents invited to ‘build Lawrence’ at community Lego event

Area kids — and kids at heart — are invited to build their own versions of Lawrence with Lego bricks at the historic Carnegie Building on Sunday.

Play-Well TEKnologies, a national education company that has regularly partnered with the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department for Lego-based children’s camps, is sponsoring the community build. Though attendees are welcome to create their own replicas of Lawrence landmarks, the main idea is simply to let kids be kids — and maybe pick up a few engineering concepts in the process.

“It’s for kiddos to get their hands on Lego to explore,” says Erin Morse, Play-Well’s area manager for Kansas and Missouri. “The families that come in are welcome to recreate buildings out of Lawrence, but the children — if they just want to build their own house out of Lego, they can do that as well.”

Lawrence will be only the second community in the U.S. to host its own Play-Well Lego build, Morse says. Around 800 people attended a similar event — the company’s first — in Salt Lake City earlier this year. Morse expects a similarly healthy turnout at Sunday’s sessions, slated for 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St.

There, guests will have thousands of Lego bricks at their disposal, Morse says. Organizers ask that folks leave their own Lego bricks at home. A few Play-Well instructors will be on hand to help kids with their structures, but the event is mostly free-form, with attendees encouraged to dream big. Play-Well staffers will provide a few prebuilt examples of Lawrence landmarks for inspiration, however, if more ambitious attendees wish to recreate specific buildings from downtown, say, or the University of Kansas campus.



Each guest will be given a large platter upon which to build his or her creations. As attendees finish their Lego buildings, each platter will be added to a large display, with the ultimate result (loosely) resembling Lawrence’s cityscape.

You won’t be able to take your creation home with you, Morse says, but you’re certainly encouraged to snap a few pictures.



“We just want people to play and have fun,” Morse says.

The Lawrence Lego build event is free, and is recommended for kids ages 5 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



Guests are asked to reserve their spots in advance. Registration will cap at 300 people per session and will remain open right up to the day of the event if sessions haven’t been filled. To register, go to eventbrite.com and search for “City of Lawrence Build with Lego Bricks!”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.