Lawmakers await Brownback’s new tax plan; anger and shock apparent as process called ‘unprecedented’

— Republican leaders in the Senate said they are waiting for Gov. Sam Brownback to offer a new tax proposal, possibly as early as Wednesday afternoon, to address the state's looming budget crisis, and if he does it will go straight to a conference committee where only six lawmakers will be allowed to offer amendments.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, of Overland Park, outlined that process during a caucus meeting with other Senate Republicans who expressed both shock and anger at the suggested process.

"This sounds to me like you're trying to put something together in conference when you don't have a bill that's passed either chamber. That's unprecedented," Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, said during the caucus meeting.

"What is the motivation behind the governor inserting himself at this point in the session?" asked Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe. "Does he think we're not doing our work? Is he not happy with what has been produced so far?"

The top three leaders of the caucus — Senate President Susan Wagle, Vice President Jeff Longbine and Denning — all insisted there was nothing unusual about the process and that such procedures are common late in a legislative session.

A conference committee would include the chair and vice chair of both the House and Senate tax committees, all of whom would be Republicans, along with the two ranking Democrats on those committees. When that group reaches agreement, the bill would be sent to the floor of both chambers for a straight up or down vote.

The process was apparently agreed to during a lengthy meeting Tuesday afternoon in Brownback's office with GOP leaders in both chambers who had been talking about adjourning the regular portion of the session early due to a lack of progress on several key issues, primarily tax reform.

But all insisted Wednesday that they had no idea what would be in the bill. In particular, Longbine said he did not know whether Brownback would be willing to compromise on one of the most contentious issues in the tax debate, repealing the complete exemption for nonwage business income for more than 330,000 business owners.

"He indicated that he will propose us a tax plan this afternoon. We don't know any details on it," Longbine told reporters after the caucus meeting. "Once we get it, we'll know what it is."

During the caucus meeting, however, Denning said he believed it would deal with many of the same issues lawmakers have debated so far, including how many income brackets there should be, what rates they should pay, and how small or large the standard deduction should be.

He also said, however, that it is entirely possible Brownback will not come up with a tax plan Wednesday.

"Nothing may materialize from the governor's office. It may be a nonevent," Denning said.

Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, said he had been informed of the strategy, and he said he had heard from "a very reliable source" that Brownback's plan would leave the current two brackets in place, raise the rates to 3 percent in the lower bracket and 5 percent in the upper bracket, and raise alcohol and tobacco taxes.

But he said he had not heard whether it would address the nonwage business income exemption.

"I think it's a plan that is completely out of touch with the vast majority of legislators, both on the Democratic and Republican side of the aisle," Hensley said. "It's a plan that is woefully inadequate in terms of the amount of money it has to raise."

