Gardner woman sentenced to probation for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

A Gardner woman's 18th birthday began with a celebratory dinner and culminated in a sex crime involving a 14-year-old girl.

Now, more than two years after the fact, that woman, Sabrina Huddleston, will serve time on probation for sexually abusing the girl.

Huddleston and Troy Periman were arrested last June. In March Huddleston pleaded no contest to felony charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated endangering of a child. Periman pleaded guilty to the same two charges.

On Wednesday Huddleston appeared in Douglas County District Court, where Judge Sally Pokorny sentenced her to serve three years on probation.

During Wednesday's hearing prosecutor Mark Simpson underlined the seriousness of Huddleston's offenses but noted that the victim's family did not want her to serve time in prison.

Huddleston's attorney, Clinton Lee, made note of his client's age, saying if the incident took place a day earlier "she would have been in juvenile."

In addition, Lee said Huddleston was neither a violent offender nor a danger to the community.

Pokorny remarked about the emotional toll the victim and her family must have endured, but ultimately said she did not believe Huddleston would commit a similar crime again.

In addition to her probation Huddleston will also have to register as a sex offender, Pokorny said. If she violates the terms of her probation, Huddleston will have to serve 38 months in prison.

The incident stemmed from March 28, 2015, Huddleston's birthday. That evening she and the victim went to dinner and later to Periman's residence in a student housing apartment on Baker University's campus in Baldwin City, according to arrest affidavits filed in District Court.

Periman was a student at Baker and played on its football team. He was suspended from the team after his arrest, and the school said last month that he was no longer a student.

In Periman's residence the three watched a movie, the affidavits say, and Periman began kissing Huddleston and eventually he began kissing the victim.

The three had sexual relations, though the victim later told police she didn't want to have sex but felt pressured to do so, the affidavits say. The next month the victim and her mother called police, and an investigation was launched.

Periman told police he felt "misled" with the sexual encounter, the affidavits say; however, Huddleston told police Periman was aware that the victim was uncomfortable.

Huddleston does not have a prior criminal history in Douglas County.

Periman is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

