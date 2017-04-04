Sheriff to address Douglas County Commission on jail population issues

At a meeting devoid of any other significant agenda items, Douglas County commissioners will hear a report from Sheriff Ken McGovern on population numbers at the Douglas County Jail.

There is no indication on the meeting’s agenda about what specifically McGovern will share with the commissioners, and the sheriff was unavailable to comment on what he planned to present. However, Commissioner Nancy Thellman said her understanding was that the sheriff would share population figures that data analyst Emily Kennedy has developed since she started with the county at the start of the year.

Commissioners approved $52,925 in the county’s 2017 budget for Kennedy’s position because of difficulties of developing useful information from statistics collected at the county jail and the inability to share much of that data with other county departments and agencies.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. A complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.