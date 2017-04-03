Lawrence City Commission to consider fast-track economic incentive program for city business parks

At their meeting Tuesday, Lawrence city commissioners will decide whether to adopt a temporary incentive program aimed at getting more businesses to locate or expand in the city’s business parks.

Lawrence VenturePark, the city-owned industrial park on the eastern edge of the city, opened for business more than two years ago, but is still seeking its first tenant. The incentive program is particularly interested in establishing tenants in VenturePark, but would also include East Hill Business Park, which is located adjacent to Venturepark.

The special incentives program would essentially fast-track the city’s multistep economic incentives application process for projects that meet certain criteria, and would provide added benefits such as free land.

To be eligible for the “Catalyst Program,” projects would have to meet specific size guidelines, and the city would prioritize projects that provide employment and tax base growth. For Lawrence VenturePark, projects would have to include a new building of at least 75,000 square feet. For East Hills Business Park, an expansion of an existing building or new building of at least 25,000 square feet would be eligible.

If approved for the incentive program, projects would not have to go though the usual economic incentives application process, which includes analysis and review by multiple boards. Instead, only City Commission approval would be needed.

The program would provide approved projects with multiple public incentives, including Industrial Revenue Bonds with a 10-year, 50 percent property tax abatement and an additional 20 percent abatement if the project met certain energy-efficiency guidelines. The city would also provide the land for the project at no cost, and would waive application and bond origination fees.

City staff are recommending the program as a way to spur economic growth. In addition to increasing revenue due to property tax growth and jobs, staff noted, the city would benefit financially by turning over the responsibility of special assessments on those properties.

If adopted by the commission, the program will sunset after two years. At that time, the commission can evaluate the program and consider extending it.

The City Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

