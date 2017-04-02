Today's news

Man taken to hospital after tractor accident in rural Douglas County

By Elvyn Jones

April 2, 2017

A man was taken to an area hospital Sunday afternoon after a tractor accident in rural Douglas County, emergency responders said.

Sgt. Jay Armbrister, of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, said a man was injured when a tractor he was using rolled onto him at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on East 1200 Road about 1.5 miles south of Kansas Highway 10. The man was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital, Armbrister said.

Further information was not immediately available.

