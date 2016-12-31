Topeka woman, 21, dies in one-vehicle crash in southwestern Douglas County

A 21-year-old Topeka woman was killed Friday in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 56 in southwestern Douglas County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Taylor L. Robinson was westbound on U.S. 56 in a 2001 Ford Expedition about 10 p.m. Friday when she drifted off the left side of the roadway about 3 miles east of the Osage County line, lost control as she over-corrected and went into the highway’s south ditch and overturned. Robinson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, according to the KHP. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

