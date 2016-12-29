Knife pulled during argument at Holcom Recreation Center, police say; one man arrested

A man pulled out a knife during an argument Wednesday afternoon at a Lawrence recreation center, police say.

At 4:40 p.m. eight Lawrence police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of West 27th Street for a reported disturbance with weapons, according to department activity logs.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree clarified that the report came from Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.

At the scene police learned that one man, 26-year-old Matthew Eaton Trowbridge, of Lawrence, had argued with a boy, Murphree said. During the encounter Trowbridge reportedly "displayed a pocket knife."

Nobody was injured during the incident, Murphree said.

Trowbridge was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.

