Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Liberal

By The Associated Press

December 28, 2016

LIBERALLiberal (ap) — Authorities say a southwest Kansas shooting has left one man dead and another wounded.

KSNW-TV reports that the 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday night’s shooting in Liberal. A 29-year-old man who survived the shooting was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say a 19-year-old has been taken into custody after officers received a tip that he was involved. No names were immediately released.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

