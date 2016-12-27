State’s STAR Bonds legislation needs thorough ‘vetting,’ state senator says

The economic development incentive tool that could finance a proposed outdoor activity center at Clinton Lake will get a hard look in the coming legislative session, the state senator who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee said.
Earlier this month, Jeff Wise, Plei managing principal, was part of presentations to the Lawrence City Commission and Douglas County Commission regarding Plei’s proposed development of a $70 million outdoor recreational center at Clinton Lake State Park.
Wise said the outdoor recreation center planned for the undeveloped Campground No. 2 on the western portion of the state park would share the same features as Plei’s U.S. National Whitewater Center near Charlotte, N.C. Those include a manmade whitewater rafting and kayaking facility, zip lines, rock climbing, a trail system, outdoor amphitheater, restaurants, beer garden and conference center.
But even Plei officials concede that figuring out how to pay for such a large project is an issue that is unsettled. State officials, including Gov. Sam Brownback, have championed the idea of using STAR bonds, a type of special taxing district that would allow the project to keep large amounts of state and local sales taxes generated at the development.
But one of the state’s top legislators who oversees STAR bonds is raising questions about whether the aggressive form of public incentives will be an option for the Clinton Lake project or any other future development in the state.
“It’s something that will obviously get a lot of attention,” said state Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, which is expected to conduct hearings on whether STAR bond authority should be allowed to continue. “We need to decide if the state should be in the STAR bonds business at all. It’s too early to predict what will happen. I think the whole program needs a lot of work and attention.”
Ins and outs of STAR bonds
For many Douglas County leaders, the idea of STAR bonds is a bit unfamiliar. No project in Lawrence or Douglas County has ever used STAR bonds. The state, however, has allowed the special form of financing to be used in several other communities. STAR bonds have been used to finance the Kansas Speedway in Wyandotte County, the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan, Heartland Park in Topeka, and the Prairie Fire shopping district and museum in Overland Park, among others.
The talk of STAR bonds for the Clinton Lake project has some residents questioning whether that would involve creating a new tax. Linda Craghead, assistant secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, told county officials at a briefing earlier this month that STAR bonds don’t work that way.
She explained the use of STAR bonds would not create new tax obligations for Lawrence or Douglas County residents. Rather, their use would allow the city to collect 49 percent of the city, county and state sales tax generated at the outdoor center to retire the bonds it issued for the development. In that sense, STAR bonds are similar to tax increment finance districts that have been used in Lawrence for a variety of hotel and shopping district projects. STAR bond districts, however, are more powerful because they allow state sales tax dollars to be captured and used by the project, while tax increment finance, or TIF, districts only allow local sales tax collections to be captured.
Craghead added that sales taxes from an associated mixed-use development on the west side of Lawrence or west of the city would provide the remaining 51 percent of the revenue needed to pay off the bonds.
Kansas law states that the city, county and secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce would have to approve the creation of a STAR bonds district in which up to 49 percent of sales tax could be diverted for the retirement of 20-year bonds.
The state law also answers another question some residents have had: Would local governments be on the hook if the Clinton Lake project failed financially? The simple answer is the city and the county would not have to promise to pay off the bonds if the project failed.
In fact, the state’s STAR bonds-enabling legislation forbids cities or counties from using any other sources of revenue raised outside of a STAR bonds district — such as property taxes — to retire bonds, said Nicole Randall, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Commerce. The state's STAR bonds legislation does allow TIF districts to be established in STAR bonds districts, with TIF diverted property, guest and franchise taxes applied to STAR bonds debt retirement.
The only revenue available to retire the bonds is from new taxes collected within a defined STAR bonds district. The only exception under state statute is when a STAR bonds project contains a motor sports raceway, such as the Heartland Track in Topeka and Kansas Speedway in Wyandotte County.
Any STAR bonds the city would issue for the Clinton Lake development would be special obligations bonds. As such, they would not be backed by the full faith and credit of the city as are general obligation bonds.
With no government jurisdiction obligated to back the bonds in the event of failure, bond investors would buy them based solely on their confidence of the proposal’s ability to succeed, Randall said.
That increases the importance of the third-party feasibility study required before proposed STAR bonds districts can be approved. By statute, STAR bonds projects must be found to be major commercial entertainment and tourism areas with 20 percent of their annual visitations originating from out of state and 30 percent from more than 100 miles away.
Sunset provision
Craghead said one possible obstacle to the use of STAR bonds for the Clinton Lake project was that the economic development tool’s enabling legislation will sunset on June 30, unless extended in the legislative session that starts next month.
The STAR bonds legislation needs to be thoroughly vetted before lawmakers make any decision on its extension, said state Sen. Lynn, R-Olathe, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. That vetting would occur in her Senate committee, she said.
Specifically, the state needs a more transparent reporting process so that legislators can track the amount of sales tax the state will receive and what is being diverted for STAR Bonds debt retirement, Lynn said. That was necessary so that legislators could make sounder budget decisions, she said.
While the pending debate about the future of STAR bonds likely will be important to the Clinton Lake project, it may not be definitive. Lynn said even if the enabling legislation wasn’t renewed, existing STAR bonds projects would continue.
“Even if it’s not renewed, the law will still be on the books, so it could come back at any time,” she said. “Nothing is ever dead in Topeka.”
Contact Douglas County reporter Elvyn JonesHave a tip or story idea?
- ejones@ljworld.com
- 785-832-7166
More stories
Copyright 2016 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Jonathan Becker 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
As Tonto said, "White man talk with forked tongue." Read these two sentences from this article and explain the difference.
?She explained the use of STAR bonds would not create new tax obligations for Lawrence or Douglas County residents." AND
"Craghead added that sales taxes from an associated mixed-use development on the west side of Lawrence or west of the city would provide the remaining 51 percent of the revenue needed to pay off the bonds."
As I read this in my slow, ponderous way, Lawrence or Douglas County residents would not have new property taxes, but if you visit the associated mixed-use development on the west side of Lawrence or west of the city, you would pay a new sales tax. Someone tell me where my reading is wrong. Or are we being told to pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.
Chad Lawhorn 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Hi Jonathan: The sales taxes “from an associated mixed use development on the west side of Lawrence,” wouldn’t be a new sales tax. It would just be a new shopping area (or maybe entertainment district would be a better description. Its location and specific uses are undefined currently.) You would pay the normal sales tax that you pay at shopping areas. The difference with this shopping area is that it would be part of a STAR Bond district, which means the sales taxes collected at the shopping center would eventually be rebated back to the outdoor park instead of going into state and local coffers. But it is not like the creation of the STAR bond district causes the sales tax rate to be 12 percent instead of 9 percent or something like that.
Now, if the developments also seek a Transportation Development District, that could result in a higher sales tax rate. That is the type of special taxing district that exists at The Oread, Ninth and New Hampshire and Bauer Farm that adds 1 percent onto the normal sales tax rate. But that is different than a STAR Bond district.
Hope that helps. Thanks, Chad
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours ago
That clears it up. So the sales tax will not go back to those who pay it, in other words. No, no, no.
Joe Blackford II 4 minutes ago
Chad, do you run the shell game for the PTA at your kids' school?
"a deceptive and evasive action or ploy, especially a political one"
Phillip Chappuie 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
So one robs Peter to pay Paul, all to benefit the private developer. Unless the thing goes belly up and the locals are stuck with the bonds? White water rafting in Kansas. Think about that for a minute. Is the Park going to enter into a water contract with the KWO for the gazillions of gallons of water it will need? How will that work in a drought cycle? Vetting may need blood letting.
Jeremiah Jefferson 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
I don't go to Clinton Lake much and don't really have a dog in this fight. If anything I ride my bike or occasionally go for a walk out that way on lunch break. But I find it troubling that they are labeling this proposed project an "outdoor activity" center as if Clinton Lake is lacking in outdoor activities. Is Clinton Lake so bad that you have to add an eye sore like this? Clinton Lake has hiking, mountain biking, road biking, fishing, recreational boating, tubing, water skiing, kayaking, hunting, primitive camping, camping with amenities for RV's, shower houses, cabin rentals, horse back riding, golfing, disc golf, places to walk your dogs, bird watching, and many other things to do. Its a sad day when you have add a water/theme park like this to state and federal parks and land to attract visitors and who is to say Clinton Lake is lacking in visitors. I always see people out there. People who go to Clinton Lake don't go because they want to be around that sort of thing. They go because they want to escape it. This is nothing more than a get rich quick scheme and the true cost is defacing what is already there for people who enjoy the outdoors. Sad.
Kevin Kelly 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Well said!
100 undeveloped acres currently for sale with 2 sides of the plot bordering Corps land on the South side of Clinton Lake.
Steve Jacob 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
The STAR bonds have not worked out for Heartland Park and Prairie Fire, so can't blame the state for being careful.
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
The STAR bonds used for Heartland Park in Topeka DID leave the city on the hook once the owner/developer tried to sell the property. Granted there was a twisted web of contracts and agreements with the city and owner that would have left the city owing a lot of money. It wasn't a feature of the STAR bond that left the city holding the bag, just for the record, but the STAR bonds enticed development that wasn't sustainable.
The developer took the money, didn't take care of the facility, and then wanted out from under the property, and the city was so intertwined it became a mess. Just because the STAR bonds wouldn't explicitly leave Lawrence on the hook doesn't mean we couldn't implicitly end up owing if this turns out a boondoggle.
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Im not for this thing one bit, but if they are going to push this through, the least the city could do is some due diligence and take contract writing 101 to protect us. After reading about the sieve of agreements the city has brokered before, I'd have more confidence having some of the elementary school kids I see trading items from their sack lunch negotiate on our behalf.
Brett McCabe 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Will it be the same due diligence exercised in the economic experiment, passed by republican lawmakers? Or how about the single largest tax increase in Kansas history? Or maybe the same diligence shown in managing budget shortfalls, educational spending or activist judges? Is that the type of diligence we can look forward to?
I've had about all the due diligence that I can take from republicans. Better to flip a coin. At least then, we have half-a-chance of getting it right.
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
by Theodore Calvin
Deborah Snyder 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Look, IMHO this is a frivolous use of state monies and natural resources, both of which are in scarce supply.
I noticed that both this newspaper and the Topeka Capital-Journal op eds are very much in favor of this commercial development proposal. Why, then, have neither paper responded to repeated queries about the water use, sewege waste and its treatment, as well as the consequence to native habitat and land use impact overall?
Has an environmental impact assessment even been discussed?
Further, of what possible benefit is an entertainment district to the detriment of yet more state tax dollars to apply to so many sinkhole deficits in TODAY'S Kansas budget in education, medical availability and our infrastructure to name just a few??!
Who, Mr. Lawhorn, will build and or widen the SLT to accommodate all this new traffic into and out of Clinton Park? Who will pay for the city busses to make those trips? Who will hire more city and county police, firefighters and medical personnel to assist, control or save a visitor's life? Where will the new gas stations, liquor stores, hotels, restaurants and tourist-trap stores get their water and trash services, gas and electrical hook-ups?
Half of this town shuts down whenever there's a basketball game, and your newspaper's gonna root for a whole new traffic jam on the west side of town every weekend??
And finally, how much social or economic diversity is this wonderful brand-spanking new mega-million dollar sparkle going to attract? More minimum-wage jobs in an already underpaid household with no benefits??!!
Have you ever seen how much space the parking lots outside any of the STAR-built "attractions" take up? I have. Joni Mitchell's tribute to economic greed rings especially true to this proposal, Mr. Lawhorn.
I would appreciate some investigatory journalism on the questions I and many others have raised in this post.
Joe Blackford II 8 minutes ago
Manhattan utilized STAR bonds for the southend redevelopment, which included the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Unfortunately, the FHDC has to be subsidized to the tune of > $300K/yr by the city of Manhattan. Who pays that $300,000 + ? The citizens of Manhattan. Meanwhile, a large chunk of the taxes collected in the southend redevelopment are not available to possibly balance the state budget, but are used to retire the STAR bonds.
Why not obligate STAR bonds for every city, burg & hamlet in the state of Kansas to establish local diversions with the hope to attract out-of-staters? Wasn't there a time when the Dept. of Commerce gave a Coleman cooler in exchange for buying a tank of gas, a meal & staying overnight while visiting Prairie Dog Town (Closed), Oakley, Kansas?
http://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/11444
I have a hard time believing that by the time the "not a waterpark" is completed & charges $59 for adults & $49 for kids <9, as at Plei's U.S. National Whitewater Center near Charlotte, N.C., that all those possibly tempted will instead be sitting on their couches with implanted virtual reality headsets riding the Verrückt.
Sign in to comment