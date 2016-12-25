Today's news

Kansas City, Kan., police investigate fatal shooting

By

December 25, 2016

Advertisement

Kansas City, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that police responded to a report of a shooting at a home early Sunday and found a man inside had been shot to death.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Crown Volkswagen 785-843-7700

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services