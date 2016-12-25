Kansas City, Kan., police investigate fatal shooting

Kansas City, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a fatal shooting.
The Kansas City Star reports that police responded to a report of a shooting at a home early Sunday and found a man inside had been shot to death.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Copyright 2016 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
