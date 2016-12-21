KU at UNLV not available for WOW subscribers

Kansas basketball fans in Lawrence who rely on their WOW cable subscriptions to watch the Jayhawks will have to figure out another option for Thursday night’s game at UNLV.

KU’s 8 p.m. road test in Las Vegas, Nevada, will air on CBS Sports Network — a channel not offered locally through WOW.

The same issue popped up for the city’s WOW subscribers a year ago, when Kansas played at San Diego State on the same network.

The UNLV game marks the only time the Jayhawks play on CBS Sports Network this season.

The remaining games on the Kansas regular-season schedule all will air on either ESPN, ESPN 2 or the national CBS network.

Copyright 2016 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.