Stabbing victim and alleged attacker were roommates, affidavit says

A man stabbed multiple times and critically injured in November was the roommate of the man who attacked him, police said.

The morning of Nov. 18, police found 52-year-old James William Conlon with multiple stab wounds to his chest and back in a home at 1518 Oak Hill Ave., according to an arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court. One police sergeant noted Conlon's intestines were "lying outside" of his body when they arrived.

Conlon was hospitalized after the incident, and his roommate, 32-year-old Wynn Sterling Antrim Anderson, was arrested.

In late November Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Conlon's condition had been changed to "stable." Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree said Tuesday that she had no additional updates on Conlon's condition.

Anderson now faces felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and making a criminal threat. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tuesday afternoon Anderson appeared in court and a date was set in early 2017 for a preliminary hearing.

An arrest affidavit is a document written by police explaining the grounds for an arrest. Anderson will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations in the affidavit at his preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to order him to stand trial.

In late October Conlon told police that Anderson "screamed and yelled" at him after an argument over a cellphone, the affidavit says. Conlon said he was staying in the home, which is owned by Anderson's parents, and trying to fix it up.

Conlon told police he knew Anderson had a machete and was so afraid of being hurt that he hid the weapon inside a nearby shed, the affidavit says.

Police then asked Conlon "if he believed Wynn's actions scared him enough to think he was going to physically hurt him," the affidavit says. Conlon replied "yes."

However, Anderson was not arrested during the October incident, booking logs show. Though, Rhoads said he was arrested later that same day after he was "outside without any clothes on causing a disturbance."

No charges were filed against Anderson for the reported indecent exposure.

Before police found Conlon seriously injured inside his Oak Hill Avenue home, deputies found Anderson on foot, west of the home with "his shorts down to his ankles" and blood on his shirt.

Anderson was not injured when deputies found him and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

According to court records, Anderson has lived at the Oak Hill Avenue home, across the street from Oak Hill Cemetery, since at least 2012. He has been arrested multiple times in the past six years and convicted of at least three counts of domestic battery and one count of assault in that time span.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. He remains an inmate in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of a $105,000 bond.

