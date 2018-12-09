In-state recruits Jayden Russell and Mason Fairchild commit to Les Miles and KU football

Cole Mueller finally has some company on the Kansas football program’s Class of 2019 commitment list.

On a busy Sunday for new head coach Les Miles, KU picked up verbal pledges from two in-state recruits: St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jayden Russell and Andale athlete Mason Fairchild.

A three-star defensive back according to Rivals, Russell was one of the first prospects Miles began targeting when he became the Jayhawks’ head coach in November.

The 6-foot-1 defender from Overland Park announced his decision Sunday evening, with a tweet that read, “I’m home,” accompanied by a minute-long video that concluded with Russell walking into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and announcing, “Rock chalk. I’m staying home.”

Previously, Russell reportedly had picked up offers from programs such as Iowa State, Kansas State, Boston College, Duke and others.