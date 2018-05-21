Police arrest 18 protesting in Kobach’s office

— Police have arrested 18 people protesting inside Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office as part of a demonstration against policies he champions.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Adam Winters said the demonstrators were arrested Monday by the Capitol Police for criminal trespassing.

About 40 protesters with the Poor People’s Campaign gathered outside the building housing Kobach’s office to decry his stance against illegal immigration and in favor of tough voter identification laws. The protesters called those policies tools of white supremacy.

Kobach was not in the building after attending a political luncheon in Leavenworth. He issued a statement defending his fight against illegal immigration, saying, “the law is the law.”

It was the second of six weeks of planned protests. The campaign is focused on array of social and economic issues.

