Kansas governor hopeful picks ex-Army pilot as running mate

Joshua Svaty, left, Democratic candidate for Kansas governor, answers questions about his choice of Katrina Lewison, right, as his lieutenant-governor running mate, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lewison is a former Army helicopter pilot and platoon leader who now serves on the Manhattan, Kan., school board. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

AP Photo/John Hanna. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

May 16, 2018

TOPEKA — Democratic candidate Joshua Svaty has picked a former Army helicopter pilot and current local school board member as his running mate in the Kansas governor's race.

Svaty introduced Katrina Lewison, of Manhattan, as his choice for lieutenant governor Wednesday as he kicked off a two-day, 11-city tour at the Statehouse.

Lewison served in the Army for 15 years and rose to the rank of major. She led a helicopter platoon in Iraq and an aviation company in South Korea.

She is a director of a company providing communications software to local governments and was elected to Manhattan's school board last year.

Svaty is the first major Democratic candidate to name a running mate. The other two are state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer.

Comments

Bob Hiller 1 hour, 16 minutes ago

This team could make Kansas proud of our state again.

The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/dwight_d_eisenhower_109026?src=t_leadership

