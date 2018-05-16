Douglas County Commission approves township’s rezoning request

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday approved a rezoning request from Kanwaka Township, which is looking to expand a building on its township yard.

The action rezones 2.5 acres that the township owns northwest of the North 1700 Road and East 550 Road intersection from agricultural and suburban home residential to simply agricultural. The split agricultural and residential zoning was a result of the township buying about an acre of land zoned residential, which is just west of its current fire station and maintenance shop.

County planner Mary Miller told commissioners that the township purchased the property so that it could expand a building on the property. The township will still have to amend its conditional use permit for the property before it can start that project, she said.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.