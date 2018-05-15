New Yorker removed from Kansas governor’s race

— A state board ruled Tuesday that a resident of New York City is not eligible to run for governor in Kansas, despite the fact that Kansas law is not explicitly clear on that issue.

The vote by the State Objections Board came after an official with the Kansas Republican Party filed a formal objection to the candidacy of Andy Maskin, who officially filed for the office May 8 by paying a $2,207 filing fee.

Maskin is one of several out-of-state residents who have named campaign treasurers and formed exploratory committees in this year's governor's race, but he is so far the only one who actually paid the filing fee to get on the Aug. 7 primary ballot.

Following the vote, Maskin's name, and that of his running mate, Scott Goodwin, of Norwalk, Conn., were immediately removed from a secretary of state's website listing candidates in the 2018 primaries.

The Objections Board is composed of the Kansas secretary of state, attorney general and lieutenant governor, although each of those three can designate someone else from their offices to serve in their place.

Maskin's case, however, represented a unique situation because both Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Lt. Gov. Tracy Mann are also vying for GOP nominations in the same race.

Brant Lau, chief counsel in Gov. Jeff Colyer's office, sat in for Mann, while Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker sat in for Kobach.

In addition, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, also a Republican, had already filed a petition in Shawnee County District Court asking a judge to rule that non-Kansas residents are ineligible to run for governor.

The vote on the board to deny Maskin a ballot position was 2-1. Schmidt and Lau both voted to sustain the objection. Rucker voted against doing so.

