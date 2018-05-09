Kansas State Fair warns about fraudulent ticket sales

HUTCHINSON — Kansas State Fair officials are warning about websites selling fraudulent tickets for this year's fair.

The Hutchinson News reports several customers learned after buying tickets that the websites they used weren't authorized to sell tickets.

Marketing Director Joy Whitman said in a statement that the sites use the words Kansas State Fair in their web addresses. Customers receive email confirmations that are incomplete or contain the wrong customer information.

The fair is working to have the fraudulent sites removed from Google's search engine.

The only legitimate online ticket seller for the Kansas State Fair is Etix, which can be accessed at kansasstatefair.com, under the "tickets" button. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Kansas State Fair or at the box office in the Fair's administration building.

