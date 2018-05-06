Walk-in fluoride clinic for kids in need coming up

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department will hold a walk-in dental fluoride clinic for kids in need from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 7 at 200 Maine St. in Lawrence.
The treatment is offered for kids between the ages of 6 months and 18 years who are uninsured or on KanCare. There is no charge, but a parent or guardian must be present to sign a consent form.
Fluoride varnish helps strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities, boosting the teeth's resistance to decay.
Visit ldchealth.org or call 785-843-0721 for more information.
