Lawrence City Commission agenda set for May 8 work session

Consent agenda

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award Bid No. B1816, CIP Project No. PW17B4, Improvements to the Overhead Canopy, and Storm Sewer Drainage and Concrete Repair, located in the alley between Vermont Street and Massachusetts Street, from 8th Street to 9th Street, to BA Green Construction, in the total amount of $348,975.00.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9459, to rezone (Z-18-00024) approximately .82 acres from RM12 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District and RM12 UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential Urban Conservation Overlay) District to RM32 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 929 Arkansas St. (PC Item 1A; approved 10-0 on 3/28/18)

b) Ordinance No. 9460, to rezone (Z-18-00023) approximately 6.49 acres from PUD/UPR (Planned Unit Development) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 2111 Kasold Dr. (PC Item 2; approved 10-0 on 3/28/18)

• Adopt Resolution No. 7244, pertaining to the membership and term limits for the Transient Guest Tax Grant Program Advisory Board.

• Accept dedication of easements and vacation of right-of-way associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-18-00046, for Sinclair’s Addition No. 2, located at 929 Arkansas Street, 913, 931, and 935 Michigan Street and 1000 Emery Road. Submitted by BG Consultants, on behalf of DJC Holdings LLC, Kirsten & Robin Krug, property owner of record.

• Receive Request for Annexation, A-18-00182, of 16.8 acres located to the west of E 902 Road, north of Rock Chalk Drive, and refer the request to the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission for consideration and recommendation and authorize the City Manager to give statutory notice to Westar Energy and Rural Water District No. 1 of the City’s intent to annex the subject property.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• CIP Discussion.

• Update on 700 New Hampshire Grocery Project.

• Police staffing study discussion.

• Infill development discussion, as requested by Mayor Boley.

The City Commission will convene 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

