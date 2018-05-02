Today's news

Walk of Hope to benefit Huntington's disease research, support groups

By Staff Report

May 2, 2018

A walk, raffle and silent auction this Saturday, May 5, will benefit research to combat Huntington’s disease.

Funds raised will go toward local support groups and toward research on the hereditary, neuropsychiatric movement disorder, which is an “incurable deterioration of physical, intellectual and emotional functioning,” according to the Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre. HNDC provides low- or no-cost services to patients and their families all over Kansas.

Event T-shirts and refreshments will be available at the Walk of Hope, and there will be door prizes. Check-in for the rain-or-shine event begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday; the mile-long walk begins at 9, and the auction and raffle start at 10:30 at Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St. Registration is free, and donations will be accepted.

The local Huntington's disease support group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Lawrence Memorial Hospital's conference room D South, 330 Arkansas St.

