What’s that line in downtown Lawrence? Pop-punk band throwing surprise show

No, Jayhawk fans aren't lining up early to watch Saturday's Final Four game.

A large line began forming Friday morning in downtown Lawrence after the Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Panic At The Disco announced a "pop-up" show Friday night at The Bottleneck.

The band, which rose to popularity in the mid-2000s, teased the Lawrence show — without a location or time — Thursday on social media. That post set local fans on a speculative hunt for details, and some began camping out Friday morning in the 700 block of New Hampshire St., before details were confirmed by the band and the venue around noon Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, the line for tickets wrapped around Eighth Street and halfway up the 700 block of Massachusetts Street.

More information about the show, which is not free, can be found at The Bottleneck's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.