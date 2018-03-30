Today's news

What’s that line in downtown Lawrence? Pop-punk band throwing surprise show

A line forms near The Bottleneck for a surprise show by Panic At The Disco, Friday, March 30, 2018.

Photo by Nick Gerik. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Report

March 30, 2018

No, Jayhawk fans aren't lining up early to watch Saturday's Final Four game.

A large line began forming Friday morning in downtown Lawrence after the Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Panic At The Disco announced a "pop-up" show Friday night at The Bottleneck.

The band, which rose to popularity in the mid-2000s, teased the Lawrence show — without a location or time — Thursday on social media. That post set local fans on a speculative hunt for details, and some began camping out Friday morning in the 700 block of New Hampshire St., before details were confirmed by the band and the venue around noon Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, the line for tickets wrapped around Eighth Street and halfway up the 700 block of Massachusetts Street.

More information about the show, which is not free, can be found at The Bottleneck's Facebook page.

