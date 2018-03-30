KU fans share superstitions ahead of Final Four matchup with Villanova

Ahead of Kansas’ Final Four appearance on Saturday against the Villanova Wildcats, we asked you to share your gameday quirks as the Jayhawks gear up for their biggest matchup of the season.
Nearly 100 readers reached out via social media — and while we can’t share every response, these were some of the superstitions that stood out:
Andrew, 29
“If I watch KU in the tournament and they lose I won’t ever watch them again at that location. Lots of places crossed off…”
Blake Savage, 34
“ [I wear a] Tyshawn Taylor jersey from the '52 Champs [throwback] game. Long sleeve KU shirt underneath. KU socks and shoes. It's the combination I found for this year. Once KU loses whatever I'm wearing is never worn on GameDay again.”
Lane Stanberry, 20
“I wear the same three jerseys, same undershirt, same KU SnapBack (snapped 4 notches) with same jeans, same socks and same shoes for every game successively since the Big 12 Tournament. The first being an 06-07 Darnell Jackson, followed by 06-07 [Mario] Chalmers, followed by 06-07 [Julian] Wright with dark blue jeans, two semi-ripped Nike socks, and black Converse.”
Jackson Schneider, 22
“I wear a pink bow tie to broadcast every game on KJHK. KU has never lost when I wear that bow tie.”
Daniel O’Neil, 20
“My buddy and I are in the band and we lost a bet on the bus ride to the first game of the Big XII tournament so we had to bite into a banana sideways and eat it like that. We proceeded to beat OSU without [Udoka Azuibuike]. We jokingly continued the ritual before K-State only to win again. By the WVU final it was our thing. We’ve bitten into bananas sideways on the road to the arena before every game of postseason and plan on TWO MORE BANANAS and a Natty.”
Brad Roosa, 48
“This is the TV I watched the 2008 run on. It came out of the attic before the Penn game and so far so good. Nearly killed myself getting it out of the attic and am almost positive I ruptured a hernia, but, WORTH IT. This weekend, I’ll be wearing the same red KU shorts I wore watching the last run. Also, I live in Houston and had tickets to the San Antonio Final Four run in 2008, but couldn’t make it. After we beat Duke, the same friend offered me tickets this year and I declined again because I’m too superstitious and MUST watch the game on this TV in my red shorts. Can’t disrupt the ‘mojo’.”
Tyler Bowles, 20
“I have to have twitter open, with my text messages open in the background; I have to have the tv volume on 30; I have to be wearing a blue KU shirt with my gray KU pullover; my phone is face up to the right side of me; and I take a bathroom break with 3:00 left in the game. #truestory”
Mandi Frost, 31
“My husband, best friends and I are the most superstitious. Since we're going to San Antonio we have made TexMex food for the games, we wear the same shirts as we have the whole tournament, we have to sit in the same seats and we have a ritual of turning on a KU spotlight throughout the game. We also only drink Free State! We’re nuts!
Alec Vobach, 18
“During the Clemson game Friday, me and my friend Jack got dippin dots ice cream at halftime. During Duke halftime when losing we got the same dippin dots as we did Friday. For Saturday were going to the store to get the SAME dippin dots as we did in Omaha. Rock chalk baby”
Danny Van Orsdel, 29
"-Volume at 15 (Mario)
-Put hands on dog and ask for all his luck before each game
-If we come out of TV timeout well, I’ll repeat the same words I said to my dog during the timeout at the next timeout
-My hands stay in same position whole game if winning. Change if we have bad stretch
-Never washing jersey of course"
KU's 2018 Final Four in Lawrence• March 30 — KU fans share superstitions ahead of Final Four matchup with Villanova
• March 28 — Some Lawrence bars and restaurants to have special policies for Final Four game day
• March 28 — Closure of Massachusetts St. to traffic for big game day has some businesses concerned, but expect 'pop-up' sidewalk sales
• March 27 — Massachusetts Street to close all day Saturday before KU's national semifinal game
• March 27 — Police to have all hands on deck for Final Four weekend in Lawrence
• March 27 — Three big places in Lawrence to watch KU's Final Four game vs. Villanova on Saturday
• March 27 — Allen Fieldhouse to open for Final Four watch party
• March 25 — Jayhawk fans release Elite Eight tension with party on Massachusetts Street
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment