KU Powwow and Indigenous Culture Festival slated for Saturday at Lied Center

The First Nations Student Association at the University of Kansas will sponsor the KU Powwow and Indigenous Culture Festival Saturday at the Lied Center.

This is a free, daylong event, starting at noon, with traditional powwow activities, as well as educational workshops, speakers, indigenous films and children’s programs focused on indigenous cultures and history, according to a news release from the Lied Center. Regional indigenous artists and craftspeople will have items for sale, and indigenous food will be available for purchase. No tickets are required.

The festival schedule is as follows:

noon and 5 p.m. – Powwow 101 (Pavilion)

noon–5 p.m. – Children's literacy and craft activities (outside)

1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Powwow Grand Entry (Auditorium)

1:30 p.m. – Speaker: Jancita Warrington, Honoring a Community Legacy — The Story of the 1926 Dedication of the Haskell Stadium (Pavilion)

1:30 p.m. – Ioway Language Activity (outside)

2:30 p.m. – Speaker: Dr. Robert Warrior (Pavilion)

2:30 p.m. – Dance Workshop: HINU Alaskan Club (outside)

3:30 p.m. – Introduction to Alaska Native Cultures: HINU Alaskan Club (Pavilion)

3:30 p.m. – Ioway Language Activity (outside)

4:30 p.m. – Dance Workshop: HINU Alaskan Club (outside)

7–9 p.m. – Indigenous Films: Dr. Joshua Minor (Pavilion)

